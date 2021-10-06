El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly says he doesn’t get to deliver good news too often.
That’s why he’s excited to report that as of this week, El Paso County has had 126 deaths by suicide, compared with 146 at the same time in 2020.
“So, we are running 20 suicides behind last year, which is a significant improvement,” he said.
Statistics show even greater progress among teens.
The county has recorded three deaths by suicide of children ages 17 and under to date, setting a pace that could result in the best year since officials began tracking such deaths, Kelly said.
“Three is three too many, but it’s a huge improvement and a massive bright spot for us to celebrate,” he said.
Last year, a total of 15 local youths under age 18 took their lives, tying the county’s historic high in 2016.
Total deaths by suicide held steady in 2020, with 178, down from 2019’s high of 180.
While suicidology is complex, Kelly attributes the decreases in part to a multi-year collaborative approach involving representatives from all sectors of society to address mental health.
“As we continue to work our way out of the pandemic, it’s clear that much of the upstream work with our schools, youth-facing organizations, media and public health have done over the past five years has improved the overall mental health and resiliency of the community,” he said.
“While our challenges with suicide predate the pandemic, the march towards normalcy that has come with widespread vaccine deployment and getting kids back to their friends and teachers has brought with it the support necessary to weather these continually challenging times.”
Cassandra Walton, executive director of the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, said she’s encouraged by government agencies, nonprofit organizations and businesses uniting with a common goal.
“We are positioning ourselves to be more effective in our efforts, which is good because we still have a lot of work to do,” she said.
The improvement is tempered with a concern Kelly has for overdoses — many being accidental — of the synthetic opioid painkiller fentanyl.
Fentanyl deaths have doubled each year in El Paso County for the past four years, the coroner said.
As of mid-September, the county had 63 fentanyl-related deaths, compared with 47 deaths for all of 2020 and 21 in 2019.
Kelly predicts 100 El Paso County residents or more could lose their lives to fentanyl by the end of this year.
Fentanyl, used as a prescription medication to alleviate pain after surgery or for chronic diseases, is showing up mixed into illegally trafficked pain pills, heroin and cocaine, he said.
Some drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because it’s up to 100 times more potent than morphine, which makes producing illegal drugs cheaper and increases profits, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Thus, people who buy illicit drugs off the street may die with fentanyl in their system not even knowing they were ingesting it and do not overdose intentionally, Kelly said.
The problem is “skyrocketing,” he said, adding that more inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs are vital to reverse the trend.
“The cavalry is desperately needed both financially and for support,” he said.
In what Kelly calls other troubling news, another 10 people from surrounding rural counties have died as a result of fentanyl.
That means “fentanyl has now made its way to those communities as well, which have even less addiction resources than our Colorado Springs metro area,” he said. “We have some very challenging days ahead.”
Kelly expects the problem will get worse before it gets better, based on patterns in other communities.
“All we have control over is how high that peak is and that peak is lives lost that don’t have to be,” he said.