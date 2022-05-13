A change in leadership and management structure should address troubling issues surrounding Mind Springs Health, according to an audit by three state agencies of the Grand Junction-based mental health provider.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Sentinel with the executive directors of the three agencies and several members of their staffs, which included an advance copy of the audit's results, the chief recommendation to curing what ails Mind Springs is in addressing how it is managed.
Much of that is already in the works, in part, due to the resignation of its chief executive officer, Sharon Raggio, and executive vice president, Michelle Hoy, in January, when the three-agency audit was started.
"It's an audit that shines a light on what needs to be done, but the new leadership and the subsequent leadership, that's going to make all the difference in the world," said Kim Bimestefer, executive director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which commissioned the audit along with the departments of Public Health and Environment and Human Services.
"When we met with them (the Mind Springs Board of Directors) in January, we asked the recruiter for the CEO to be present at that meeting because they needed to know what to recruit," Bimestefer added. "More of the same is not going to do it. We needed a new sheriff to come in to meet the needs of he community."
A copy of the audit was presented to Doug Pattison early Thursday. Pattison had been Mind Springs' CFO since 2019 before he took over as interim CEO in January. Results of the audit also were being presented to county commissioners and others in a conference call later that afternoon.
"I fully support this," Pattison said. "We're embracing change, and we're going to work collaboratively with all the departments, and getting all the various measures in place, some of which will take longer than others."
That will start with a new CEO. Pattison is one of three finalists for that job, with a final selection expected soon.
The audit also found that, primarily because of those management issues, other problems were created, such as a high turnover rate among staff, patient risks over prescription practices and increasingly limited access to psychiatric and behavioral health services.
The audit found that Mind Springs' prescription practices were placing patients' well-being at risk, in part, because some were being prescribed multiple controlled substances, such as stimulants and sedatives "at high doses."
The audit includes several recommendations and corrective actions that Mind Springs should do to correct its issues, including creating a better system for prescribing medications, reforming its management and board structure, being far more transparent in its dealing with the state and local communities, and complying with new guidelines in its financial reporting.
The audit also recommends that the three agencies continue to monitor Mind Springs to ensure it complies with those recommendations, and implements those corrective actions.