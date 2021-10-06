The changing mental health landscape produced by the COVID-19 pandemic is leading the local office of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to rethink and reshape its work, beginning with a resurrected fundraiser on Saturday.
“We’re starting to see a shift in the population and an expansion of the community looking to us for the kind of support that has worked so well in the past for those who have diagnosable but treatable mental illness,” said Lori Jarvis-Steinwert, executive director of the Colorado Springs affiliate of NAMI for 10 years.
Out of the isolation, fear, grief, loneliness and uncertainty of the pandemic, more people are feeling that something is not right, she said.
Her organization reports that one in three United States adults have experienced depression or anxiety since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Many people, for example, have “a new level of social anxiety that maybe they haven’t experienced before, or situational depression,” Jarvis-Steinwart said.
But she’s seeing an unprecedented willingness for people to talk about psychiatric imbalances and seek the kind of assistance that NAMI provides for free, such as resource materials and support groups for people who have mental illness and families affected by such conditions.
“If there’s a silver lining around mental health, the pandemic is opening up acknowledgement of sensations, feelings, space of mind that may have formed,” she said. “We need to be treating what’s going on with each of us right now — don’t be afraid to acknowledge that, you’re not alone.”
To show the collective strength of supporting and encouraging good mental health, the local NAMI office, after a decade-long hiatus from the event, will host a United Day of Hope on Saturday, during this year’s NAMIWalks Your Way campaign.
An in-person 5K — about 7,000 steps — begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Monument Valley Park, in the triangle below the Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Cache La Poudre St.
Participants can sign up at NAMIWalks Colorado Springs or at the event. People also can walk around their neighborhood or a park, said Kirk Woundy, associate director of the local NAMI, or bake or do another activity as a fundraiser.
Opening ceremonies will be livestreamed on NAMI’s Facebook page or the website. Ashley Cornelius, the city's new poet laureate, will share an original work to conclude the day.
Rob and Henrietta Levis will be there with their "Rob and the Red Hot Chili Steppers" team. They’ve faced hardships raising two children who are affected by mental illness and say they’re walking in the event to “do something powerful” about achieving good mental health.
“We have seen first-hand the difficulties faced by those suffering from the complexities of these disorders and the far-reaching impact it has on everyone who loves them,” the couple said in signing up for the walk.
“Although it's been hard on us all, fighting to restore mental health among our children has brought us closer than we ever could have hoped.”
Three hundred people have registered, with $120,700 raised, toward a goal of $150,000. Money raised will be used for the operating budget.
That’s the most participants and donations among newcomer NAMI affiliates nationwide, Woundy said.
The walk replaces the organization’s longtime May breakfast fundraiser at The Broadmoor, which in 2019 raised $250,000, Jarvis-Steinwart said, half of its annual budget.
The organization canceled the breakfast for the past two years due to the pandemic, she said, and it may or may not return.
For the first time, the Colorado Springs NAMI received government funding, with grants from El Paso County Public Health and the Regional Business Alliance. The nonprofit also used Paycheck Protection Program loans for employee salaries during COVID.
But that money is limited and not sustained funding, Woundy said.
In planning for the future using a Colorado Springs Health Foundation grant, NAMI is “reimagining ourselves in this new world we are facing,” Jarvis-Steinwart said.
NAMI’s board president, Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County Coroner, believes NAMI should be on the frontlines of mental health every day and expand its role in the community to “be there for people across the board, in a way we haven’t maybe been there in the past,” she said.
The organization already is broadening its reach to senior citizens, LGBTQ+, military veterans, Spanish-speaking residents and other people of color, Jarvis-Steinwart said.
To accomplish new goals, NAMI is collaborating with other organizations, she added.
“We’re realizing a lot of what we need to accomplish in terms of expanding our reach will happen through partnerships,” Jarvis-Steinwart said.
Last month, for example, NAMI assisted with an allied organization’s 5K event.
Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership’s annual Race Against Suicide on Sept. 19 attracted a record 536 participants and raised more than $48,000, which exceeded the goal of $45,000, said Executive Director Cassandra Walton.
Thirteen agencies set up resource tables to increase awareness about services in the community, she said.
Proceeds help the organization provide free suicide-prevention programs, which include individual therapy, family bereavement meetings, group sessions, suicide-prevention trainings, teen peer support and mentoring.
“I see increased awareness of the issue and an increased willingness for organizations to partner,” Walton said. “I have watched community leaders say, let’s start talking honestly and openly and lead with vulnerability.”