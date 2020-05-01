Everyone has figured out by now that a pandemic causes stress.
But people do not have to be diagnosed with a behavioral health condition to need help or receive it, Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services said Friday, during a virtual proclamation of May as Mental Health Month in Colorado.
“We are all struggling,” she said. “You’re not alone.”
The annual proclamation is usually held on the steps of the Capitol in Denver, but this year with the coronavirus pandemic was switched to a video announcement hosted by Mental Health Colorado.
The event coincides with the national observance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, which has been recognized in the United States since 1949.
Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression, substance abuse, traumatic stress or suicidal thoughts can reach out and receive telemedicine, online therapy or counseling, from providers statewide, officials said.
The Colorado Crisis Line, 1-844 493-8255, or text TALK to 38255, has seen a nearly 50% increase in volume this spring, Barnes said.
Callers are concerned about feeling anxious, depressed, suicidal and dealing with family conflicts, abusing substances and navigating financial loss, she said.
The line is free, confidential and provides immediate support from trained professionals, said Gov. Jared Polis during Friday’s public coronavirus update.
The deadline has been extended for the Colorado Behavioral Health Task Force the governor established in April 2019 to submit recommendations to state leaders on how to improve mental health services, Polis said.
The June 30 due date has been pushed back likely to September, he said, adding that he’s requesting additional information specifically about COVID-19 to be included in the report.
The bipartisan committee is devising a "road map" to ensure every Coloradan can obtain appropriate behavioral health services in their community, which Polis said will make the system more efficient, effective and patient-centered.
In a recorded video, Attorney General Phil Weiser said he wants to spread the message that “behavioral health care is available to everyone,” and ensure health care parity for all residents, which includes mental health services.
Doyle Forrestal, CEO of Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council, said while May has been dedicated to mental health with special events and programs to raise awareness, strong mental health should be celebrated and discussed year-round.
This year's pandemic has brought the issue to the front and center of many minds.
“It’s times like this when we see our community at their best, when they come together for the greater good,” Forrestal said.
In addition to helping others, self-care also is important, she said. Taking breaks from watching, listening to or reading about the pandemic, getting enough sleep and exercise, and eating healthy foods help relieve stress and build resiliency, a key to coping.
“Research has shown a healthy mindset is contagious,” Forrestal said.