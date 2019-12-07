Many children aren’t good at dealing with life’s disappointments, failures and frustrations, and they often struggle with handling adversity.
Recognizing that a lack of resiliency contributes to youth suicide, Children’s Hospital Colorado is piloting a resiliency program for fifth and sixth grade students.
The pilot program will begin early next year in two local school districts: Academy D-20 and Colorado Springs D-11.
Others involved include the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak United Way and the United States Olympic Museum.
“Our shared goal is to equip children in our community with tools that will strengthen their ability to respond successfully to predictable adversity by enhancing durability and emotional elasticity,” said Children’s Hospital Colorado spokeswoman Leila Roche.
“The program seeks to provide students with the capacity to recover from difficulties they are inevitably going to encounter during their lifetime.”
Children’s Hospital Colorado will fund resilience coaches in certain fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms at the pilot schools.
Children will have the option to receive tools to help them learn healthy coping habits, Roche said.
Those might include learning coping mechanisms, building self-confidence, exhibiting personal control and other skills.
Researchers from Children’s Hospital Colorado and UCCS will evaluate student responses, while protecting student privacy, to determine the program’s efficacy and recommend improvements.
“We are hopeful that this program will provide real-life solutions for kids to be more resilient and capable of handling the increasingly complex world they are growing up in,” Roche said.