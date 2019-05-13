HIGHLANDS RANCH • A memorial service Wednesday will honor the student who tackled one of the shooters who attacked his suburban Denver school.
Kendrick Castillo, 18, was just days from graduating when he was fatally wounded in the May 7 shootings.
The memorial will take place at 1 p.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., in Highlands Ranch, just a few hours before the two suspects are due back in court.
Castillo and classmates Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones are credited with minimizing the bloodshed by charging at one of the suspects in a classroom.
Bialy said Castillo sprang into action against the shooter "and immediately was on top of him with complete disregard for his own safety." Jones said he was shot twice in the leg, and Bialy said he took the gunman's weapon.
Castillo was a member of the school's robotics club who loved to tinker. He worked part-time at a manufacturing company that had offered him a job after an internship because he was such a standout employee.
Friends say he had an infectious smile, a gentle sense of humor and was excited to help people.
Eight students were wounded in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting, and the last hospitalized one was released Sunday.
Devon Erickson, 18, and a 16-year-old boy are accused of carrying handguns into their school and opening fire. Investigators have offered no motive and refused to discuss how the students obtained the weapons.
They were arrested May 7 and are being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Douglas County commissioners took the first step Monday toward committing $10 million to pay for security upgrades and mental health services at all public schools in the county. They'll vote May 28 after talking with experts, residents and students about how to use the money.
The one-time payment would come from reserve savings and tax income from higher property values, commissioners said.
The Douglas County School District received a $1.5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Safety in February to upgrade security in school buildings and vehicles and to train school personnel. County schools will use the money to update the school communications system, including replacing radios, said district spokeswoman Paula Hans. It was one of 95 grants to schools or school districts totaling more than $29 million.