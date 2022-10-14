A former Democrat who switched parties after her family was robbed is running against a social studies teacher from Steamboat Springs in the race for state House District 26.
Savannah Wolfson, an ex-Democrat from Oak Creek, defeated Glenn Lowe in the Republican primary in June. Meghan Lukens, a social studies teacher from Steamboat Springs, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Neither candidate responded to The Gazette by press time, but both addressed their legislative priorities on their respective campaign websites.
Wolfson, Savannah
Party: Republican
Email: wolfson@savannah4hd26.com
Website: savannah4hd26.com
Priorities
Affordability. “I’m raising my kids here, and I’m buying my groceries here, and filling up my tank with gas, and I am genuinely worried that my kids are going to be inheriting a state that they can not afford to stay in.”
Cracking down on crime. “I want to make sure that our laws prioritize victims over their abusers. I want to make sure that we don’t let out people, over and over, to terrorize and abuse others.”
Standing up for rural people. “We have local beef — I’m so thankful — local eggs, local energy. We have all kinds of cool things up here. And instead of responding with gratitude, our state leadership seems to look down on our way of life.”
Lukens, Meghan
Party: Democrat
Email: meghan@meghanlukens.com
Website: campaign.meghanlukens.com
Education: bachelor’s degree, University of Colorado Boulder; master’s degree, University of Colorado Denver
Priorities
Affordability. “Our high cost of living makes it challenging for middle class locals to thrive, especially with the increase in housing prices and the large number of second-home owners. This is a true crisis in Colorado. We need legislation that supports affordable housing and economic policy that benefits everyone."
Education. “The teachers that do manage to stay in Colorado are immensely hard-working and extremely supportive of students. That is why it is so crucial for the legislators at the state Capitol to support Colorado’s students and teachers, especially in rural districts.”
Reproductive rights. “I am the pro-choice candidate in this race. Because Roe v. Wade was overturned this year, it is now up to state legislatures to protect basic health care and human rights.”