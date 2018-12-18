Retirement plans focus on boosting the number of participating workers and the percentage of pay being saved, but few prioritize how employees will actually fare financially once in retirement, a new study shows.
The Plan Sponsor Council of America survey of 605 retirement plans found just 31 percent of plans benchmark their success based on income replacement ratios, which are projections of a worker’s retirement income as a percentage of final pay using estimates of future investment returns. More than 90 percent use participation rates, and 76 percent use salary deferral rates.
Using replacement rates as a benchmark can be tricky, and not just because of the return assumptions. Some formulas include an estimate of Social Security income, which can vary significantly based on a worker’s employment history and other factors.
It’s laudable to try to figure out not just how much workers are saving but whether that will translate into a sustainable lifestyle in retirement. Laudable, and rare.
With guaranteed pensions largely gone (the Pension Rights Center said in January that just 15 percent of the private-sector workforce participates in a pension plan), it’s up to savers to figure out how much they can safely withdraw from their nest eggs each year without risking running out of money.
Annuities aim to offload some of that risk, but it’s important to bring a critical eye to any financial product geared toward the elderly.
As traditional long-term care insurance premiums jumped significantly in the past decade, sales of new stand-alone policies have fallen dramatically, industry trade groups report. That means more people are entering their older years without coverage for nursing home and other types of assisted living care.
Enter the medically underwritten annuity. These products are for people over 70 who are already in need of medical care and who have a shorter life expectancy than other people their age. Compared with regular single premium, immediate annuities, they pay a higher amount of monthly income because of this shorter life expectancy. Costs vary by age and medical condition, but someone might get up to 50 percent more in monthly income than a healthy person.
Why would anyone with a shorter life expectancy even think about annuities? With medical advances, the thinking goes, the possibility of outliving assets is still there.
Adult children are buying these policies for their elderly parents, said Maria Tabb, a senior product manager for Genworth, which began offering its Income Assurance Immediate Need Annuity about two years ago. Tabb said sales are gaining momentum, but it’s still early.