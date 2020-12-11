UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is slated to receive 3,900 doses of Colorado's initial allocation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the largest shipment scheduled for El Paso County so far, according to data released Friday by the state.
Memorial's north hospital is not slated to receive any doses in the first shipment but will receive 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, slated to arrive a week or two later. Its central location will receive 4,100 such doses.
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's initial shipment, with 1,100 Moderna doses arriving shortly thereafter.
El Paso County Public Health will not receive an allocation of Pfizer's initial shipment but is slated to receive 300 doses of Moderna's vaccine.
These and approximately 150 other health care facilities identified Friday by the state will distribute the vaccine to frontline health care workers. They were chosen by the state health department due to their ultra-low temperature freezers, with temperatures ranging from -60 to -80 degrees Celsius, state officials said, as well their willingness to re-distribute the vaccine to other providers in their region.
The state determined initial allocations based on the facilities' need for Phase 1 distribution, which covers health care workers at high and moderate risk for COVID, as well as long-term care facilities and staff, and frontline workers such as paramedics, firefighters, police, correctional workers, and those in funeral services.
The FDA is planning to authorize the Pfizer vaccine Friday evening, a day earlier than anticipated, The New York Times reported Friday.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Colorado as early as Sunday, and many frontline workers should be vaccinated by the end of February, state officials said Wednesday.
Coloradans who aren't at high risk for the potentially deadly virus will likely need to wait until summer to be vaccinated, they said.
The FDA is expected to grant Pfizer emergency use authorization between Friday and Monday, officials said at a virtual news conference detailing the state's virus response. After the approval, an initial shipment to Colorado — of 46,800 doses, the maximum the state was allowed to order — is expected within 24 hours, likely arriving in Colorado by early next week, and perhaps as early as Sunday, officials said.
About a week later, the state is set to receive 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the maximum allowed at this time, officials added.
"We're really excited about the triumph of modern science," Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday. "We obviously want more, and we expect more over time."
"We've learned to sort of believe it when we see it," he said of the number of doses expected to arrive, adding that some shipments of personal protective equipment fell short of the number ordered.
Colorado's population represents 1.69% of the United States', and the state is expected to receive the same percentage of available vaccines each week, the governor's office said Wednesday.
Both vaccines require two doses — 21 days apart for Pfizer, and 28 days apart for Moderna. Pfizer says its vaccine is 95% effective; Moderna reports its vaccine is nearly 95% effective. Both are more effective than the flu vaccine, according to state health officials.
Those who qualify to receive the vaccine under Phase 1 are expected to receive it by February, officials said.
Phase 2 distribution — to the elderly, those with health conditions, public-facing workers, those who work in high-density settings, other health care workers not covered in Phase 1 and adults who received a placebo during a COVID vaccine trial — are expected to be able to access the vaccine during the spring.
During the summer, those who qualify under Phase 3 — members of the general public ages 18-64 without high-risk conditions — are expected to be able to access the vaccine, officials said.
Children are not eligible for the vaccine, Polis said, adding that he believed trials were underway for children 12 and up.
The main focus of the state's distribution plan is to "make sure we save the most lives ... and end the pandemic as soon as possible," Polis said Wednesday. "And we're ready."
The initial vaccine shipments represent "precious few doses," and must be strategically deployed to "end the crisis," said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's COVID response, on Wednesday.
During Phase 1 distribution, vaccines will be available at local public health agencies, hospitals and health systems, select federally qualified health centers like long-term care centers and some pharmacies. Health care workers who qualify to receive the vaccine under Phase 1 will likely receive it through their employer. Residents and workers at long-term care facilities will likely receive the vaccine at those facilities under a federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS, whose employees will administer the vaccine. As more vaccine becomes available, administration will expand into rural health centers, safety-net clinics, doctors' offices, more pharmacies and other locations.
More information is expected about Phase 2 and 3 distribution. Those who believe they qualify for a Phase 1 vaccine can call a new hotline at 1-877-462-2911 or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Eight vaccine distribution hubs around the state will house vaccines, which will be stored in ultracold freezers. Those locations will not be released, but local law enforcement will assist with security of those sites. National Guardsmen and medical couriers will distribute the vaccines locally, officials said.
The state will require COVID-19 vaccination providers to report administered doses to the Colorado Immunization Information System within 72 hours of administration "to ensure not one dose goes to waste," Bookman said. But Coloradans' immunization records are confidential, and personal medical information will not be shared publicly, he said.
Data collected from vaccine recipients will have identifying information removed, and no one's personal details will be shared with the federal government, Bookman added, confirming reports that the state is refusing a request by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share information including the names, addresses, dates of birth and gender of vaccine recipients.
In doing so, Colorado has joined other states that are pushing back against the federal agency, claiming it would infringe on privacy.