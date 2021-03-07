The more transmissible South African COVID variant has been detected in Colorado for the first time — in two staff members and an inmate at a state-run prison in Buena Vista, state officials said Sunday evening.
The cases were detected by the state's laboratory after samples were chosen at random for sequencing as part of surveillance for COVID variants. The lab will now sequence all positive tests from the facility to look for the variant, according to a press release from the state.
A team from the state health department will arrive at the facility Monday to perform testing and host a vaccination clinic for staff and inmates. Later in the week the department will host a vaccination clinic for family members and close contacts of staff members, according to the release, citing a state health department policy that allows local public health agencies "additional flexibility" in vaccinating Coloradans in cases of "emerging risk of rapid spread" of the virus.
The news of the variant's arrival in the state is disturbing — even more so the news that it was identified in a prison, said Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor with a history of highly accurate El Paso County virus projections, late Sunday, noting prison staffers.
"We like to pretend that prison populations are separate from the rest of us, but it's really not the case," she said.
The variant is "more transmissible and it might even be able to replicate at higher amounts in someone's body," she said. "It might even be more dangerous."
So far more than 80 cases of the variant have been identified in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff who work in the state prison system are tested weekly for COVID using a PCR test, and daily using a rapid antigen test, according to state officials. Inmates are tested when symptomatic, when exposed to someone who has tested positive and/or during surveillance testing after an outbreak has been decaled, according to state officials.
