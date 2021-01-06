Another case of a new COVID-19 mutation that was discovered last month in the United Kingdom has been diagnosed in Colorado, state officials said Wednesday.
No further information was given. The number of potential cases of the mutant strain being investigated was not readily available, officials said.
A National Guardsman in his 20s who was deployed to a nursing home in Elbert County to assist with staffing was the first case in the state and country, state officials said last week. Another case, also a National Guardsman working at that nursing home, was also suspected, they said.
Officials on Wednesday did not indicate if the additional case suspected last week had become the state's second positive.
This is a developing story and will be updated.