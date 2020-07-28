Gov. Jared Polis is briefing Colorado residents Tuesday on the state's coronavirus efforts, just two days after the state hit an all-time high of seven-day average cases.
The update, which will be given from the Governor's Residence in Denver, is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on his Facebook page.
The state's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit 599 on Sunday, besting the previous peak, seen in late April, by more than 50. The average is now more than double what it was on June 7, when it began its latest ascent.
Deaths, however, are low, sitting around one per day for the past several days.
The state currently has seen 44,565 diagnosed cases, with 6,271 hospitalized and 1,799 deaths among cases.
This is a developing story and will be updated.