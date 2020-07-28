Gov. Jared Polis briefed Colorado residents Tuesday on the state's coronavirus efforts, just two days after the state hit an all-time high of seven-day average cases.
The state's seven-day average of coronavirus cases hit 599 on Sunday, besting the previous peak, seen in late April, by more than 50. The average is now more than double what it was on June 7, when it began its latest ascent. Read more here.
Deaths, however, are low, sitting around one per day for the past several days.
The state currently has seen 44,565 diagnosed cases, with 6,271 hospitalized and 1,799 deaths among cases.
UPDATES
- The impact of the mask order should begin to show up soon, Polis said.
- "Colorado has been doing better than many. We're not on the travel-prohibited list for New Yorkers or Washingtonians. We'd rather have New Yorkers visit at this point than Texans or Floridians," Polis said.
- The mask-wearing requirement is so important in part because of tourists from hot spots, he said.
- The two-day total of new diagnoses is 921, Polis said.
- The rate of positive tests is just under 5%, at which proverbial alarm bells ring, he said.
- Sufficient testing is being done in Colorado per the Centers for Disease Control, he said.
- There are currently 251 Coloradans with COVID currently hospitalized, meaning there's "plenty of capacity," he said.
- "You can't disguise hospitalizations. When people get sick enough, they need a bed, they're in the hospital," Polis said, adding that the typical time for hospitalization is 13-14 days after infection, so hospitalizations lag.
- "If Coloradans can live like we did in May instead of like we did in July, we will be fine. We can live like that again. We must live like that again. Everything was open, but we need that level of precaution," he said, emphasizing a local approach.
- There are areas of the state that need swift action to avoid a "regional of statewide problem," said Polis, adding that he wanted to use a "scalpel" versus a meat cleaver" to attack the issue.
- El Paso is among "red" counties in Colorado that are seeing 100+ diagnoses per 100,000 people per day. If counties don't turn this around within two weeks, they will lose variances granted, he said. Teller, Douglas, Custer, Eagle and Weld are among other "red" counties. Counties that lose their variances go back to the "safer at home" phase.
- "Red" counties have "an increasing and dangerous infection rate that is unsustainable," he said.
- "A health set back is an economic setback," he said.
- "With more openings and activities, there's a rise in case count. That's expected," he said, adding that if hospitalizations doubled, we'd be within our hospital capacity. If it continued to double, we'd hit a rate at which elective surgeries would need to be paused, he said.
- Cohorting is the most important strategy schools can use to prevent the spread of COVID, Polis said.
- "No government policy can force anybody not to be stupid, but I'm calling on Coloradans not to be stupid," Polis said in response to a question about a large sporting event this past weekend in Weld County in defiance of a public health order.
- Polis compared partying and attending large events illegally to drunk driving, saying those actions put innocent lives at risk.
- "Colorado is doing better than most but not well enough to rest on our laurels," he said.
- The press conference has ended. Stick with gazette.com for the latest.