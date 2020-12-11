Colorado was more COVID-cautious "than many states" this Thanksgiving, performing "fairly well" when it came to taking precautions over the holiday, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday, adding that the state is seeing a "leveling out" in cases.
"It hasn't gotten much worse, but it hasn't gotten much better," Polis said during a virtual press conference, adding that the state still must improve when it comes to control of the virus.
"It's welcome news for things to stop getting worse," he said. "It will be more welcome when things start improving."
The state has experienced a general decline in its seven-day average of new cases since Nov. 19, with a dip ahead of a small wave, followed by another dip. Wednesday's seven-day average of cases sat at 4,108, the lowest in nearly a month.
Hospitalizations also seem to be plateauing, Polis said, but, "tragically, deaths have not really started coming down yet because that's a lagging factor."
Polis urged Coloradans to continue to take precautions like social-distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, and to quarantine themselves ahead of holiday gatherings or travel, if they feel they must engage in such activities. However, such activities will be dangerous, he warned.
Enjoying the holiday season cautiously will "hasten the return to normalcy and the end of the pandemic, he said. "Let's all make sure we're here for many holidays to come."
Across the country, contact tracers and emergency room doctors are hearing repeatedly from new coronavirus patients that they socialized over Thanksgiving with people outside their households, despite emphatic public-health warnings to stay home and keep their distance from others.
The dire outlook comes even as the U.S. stands on the brink of a major vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with the Food and Drug Administration expected to give the final go-ahead any day now to use Pfizer’s formula against the scourge that has killed over 290,000 Americans and infected more than 15.6 million.
Deaths in the U.S. have climbed to a seven-day average of almost 2,260 per day, about equal to the peak seen in mid-April, when the New York City area was under siege. New cases are running at about 195,000 a day, based on a two-week rolling average, a 16% increase from the day before Thanksgiving, according to an Associated Press analysis.
The next round of festivities could yield even more cases. Wall-to-wall holidays started this week. Hanukkah began Thursday evening and ends Dec. 18, followed by Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.