Colorado's two-month surge in coronavirus infections has led to a milestone not seen since May: As of Monday, it is again the leading cause of death among Coloradans.
Over the past seven days, 180 Coloradans have died from COVID-19, putting the number of deaths caused by the virus ahead of all other causes in the state for a second time this year — a trend likely to continue.
The most recent deaths caused by COVID-19 top the average weekly number of cancer and heart disease deaths, the top two causes of death in Colorado in a normal year.
In late April and early May, coronavirus deaths topped all other causes as well. But that was before the state began distinguishing “deaths among COVID-19 patients” and “deaths caused by COVID-19.” Sometimes, a COVID-19 patient with an underlying condition, such as heart disease, hypertension or diabetes, can die from one of those diseases while infected with COVID-19, which can exacerbate those conditions.
In April and May, both “deaths among COVID-19 patients” and “deaths caused by COVID-19” surged above all other causes, although the cumulative number of “deaths among COVID-19 patients” has remained about 5% to 20% greater.
“Deaths among COVID-19 patients” topped all other causes on Nov. 16.
The number of new cases in recent weeks has surpassed the spring surge, and hospitals in the state have begun nearing capacity.
Deaths lag both new cases and hospitalizations. Since neither measure has started a sustained decline, the number of COVID-19 deaths will likely continue to rise.