Coronavirus live updates: St Patrick's Day parade canceled; numerous school announcements; UCCS student tested for COVID-19

This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado. If you're not already a Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
The latest around Colorado
THURSDAY:
- Eleven new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health on Thursday, bringing the total number in the state to 44. None of the new cases are in El Paso County. Read more here.
- In response to the ongoing coronavirus, CHSAA suspended all spring sports and activities until April 6. This includes baseball, girls' golf, boys' and girls' lacrosse, girls' soccer, boys' swimming and diving, girls' tennis and track and field. Read more here.
- The Mountain West has put an indefinite halt to spring sports competitions in the face of a global coronavirus pandemic. Among its spring sports, Air Force competes as a member of the Mountain West in baseball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. Read more here.
- Academy District 20 announced Wednesday it's restricting all school- and district-sponsored travel through April 15, and the restriction may be extended further. In a letter to parents, the district said this does not apply to personal travel, through such travel could result in a student or staff member being refused admittance to school for up to two weeks upon return. Students appearing to be sick may not be allowed to attend school, and the district may mandate a quarantine beyond the Center for Disease Control's recommended length, the letter states.
- District 11 also sent a letter, stating that parents of immune-compromised students may keep them home for the duration of the governor's state of emergency, if they choose. Parents of all children may keep their children home for up to two weeks, the letter added.
- Pikes Peak Community College is moving its spring break for in-person classes up one week; it is now set to begin Monday, according to a Thursday letter from college president Dr. Lance Bolton. Faculty and staff should report during that week and will prepare to shift as many classes as possible to online instruction beginning March 30, according to the letter.
- The St. Patrick's Day parade in Colorado has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the virus as well, according to Visit Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Several events around the state have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. They include:
- The 19th annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, set for Thursday through Sunday in Nederland.
- "A Knight at the Theater," set for Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Pikes Peak Library District.
- Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick's Day Festival, set for Saturday in Arvada.
- The St. Patrick's Day Parade, set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Denver.
- Moonlight Market Art Fair, set for Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Pikes Peak Library District.
- A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student has met the criteria to be screened for the coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test, campus spokesman Jared Verner said Thursday. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit is cleaning its vehicles every day with hospital-grade disinfectants, one of several proactive steps being taken by Pikes Peak region public agencies to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Space Symposium has suffered a blow with travel restrictions ordered by the White House in response to coronavirus. A ban that begins Friday cuts out a slew of European nations that planned to send delegations to the annual space gathering, set to begin March 30 at The Broadmoor. Read more here.
- The United States Air Force Academy is closing to visitors beginning Friday at 5 p.m. The academy said the closure is a precautionary measure in response to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close unless they have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY RECAP:
- Sixteen more presumptive cases of coronavirus in Colorado were announced on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 33, including one previously identified in El Paso County. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis warned that it "will get worse before it gets better." Read more here.
- World Health Organization labeled the virus's spread a pandemic on the same day Colorado's case number grew. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump delivered a somber Oval Office address announcing strict rules on travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. The State Department followed with an extraordinary warning to Americans to “reconsider travel abroad” as well. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy joined the growing list of institutions shutting down athletic events to spectators as a result of the coronavirus. “In unprecedented times like this we have to think about safety first,” athletic director Nathan Pine tweeted on Wednesday night. Read more here.
- The NCAA announced that it is banning fans from its March Madness basketball tournaments and other winter sport tournaments. Read more here. And here.
- The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gorbert tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas. Read more here.
- Colleges in Colorado — including UCCS, CU-Boulder and Colorado College — announced modifications to the delivery of classes and the cancellation of events. Read more here. And here.
- A Big Dance without fans? Columnist Paul Klee gives his thoughts. Read more here.
Also:
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.
- Coronavirus vs. the flu: Similar symptoms and the differences.
- Q&A: What we know and what we don't know about COVID-19.
The Associated Press and Gazette reporters contributed to this report.