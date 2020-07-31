The reproductive rate of COVID-19 in Colorado has dropped dropped by nearly half, from close to two earlier this month to one as of Friday, state officials announced.
The so called "R0 value" — the average number of subsequent infections caused by each person who contracts a virus — sat just under 1.8 mid-month, according to data released by the University of Colorado. While the number was an improvement on the reproductive rate of between three and four earlier this spring, officials said it was still concerning as cases are expected to rise any time that number tops one.
The latest value is based on approximately the last week's worth of data, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department, on a virtual press call Friday morning regarding the importance of children receiving routine vaccinations, especially during the pandemic.
"We are seeing a stabilization in hospitalizations occurring and a stabilization in the percentage of positives, in some ways, depending on how you look at case counts," she said.
"It's great news for us and reassuring to see."
It's not possible to attribute the decline to a single public health intervention, Herlihy said. But it likely comes as a result of the governor's mask mandate, issued July 16; the re-closure of bars, announced June 30; and the governor's last call at 10 p.m. mandate, issued July 21.
The drop also likely means there is greater social distancing occurring in the state, she said.
Herlihy cautioned that though the sometimes deadly virus' reproductive rate has plateaued, the number could go either way. It's still possible to see a "rapid increase" in cases if Coloradans relax social distancing practices and stop wearing masks, she said.