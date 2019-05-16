CARACAS, Venezuela • Diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving Venezuela’s crisis accelerated on Thursday as the government and opposition sent envoys to talks in Norway, though the two sides’ mutual mistrust and differences on key issues could prevent any quick solution.
The Norwegian attempt to mediate, confirmed by opposition officials, comes amid tensions that exploded into street violence when the opposition called in vain for a military uprising on April 30. Details about the initiative, including whether envoys from opposing camps would even negotiate directly, were scarce.
But it coincides with diplomatic efforts elsewhere: Opposition leader Juan Guaidó said in Caracas that he planned to meet a delegation from a mostly European group of nations later Thursday, and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland met Thursday with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez in Havana.
Norway has hosted secret peace talks over the years. They include the negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians in September 1993, talks between the Philippines government and Maoist rebels in 2011, and the brokering of a 2002 cease-fire between Sri Lankan government and Tamil Tiger rebel negotiators.
Seven years ago, negotiators from the Colombian government and left-wing FARC rebels held their first direct talks in a decade in Norway.
The Norwegian Centre for Conflict Resolution has worked behind the scenes since last year to bring the two sides in Venezuela together.
In October, it sponsored an initiative to bring a Harvard-trained conflict resolution expert to Caracas to foster dialogue.
In recent months, with the support of Norway’s foreign ministry and diplomats based in Bogota, Colombia, its representatives made several trips to Caracas.
Per Wiggen, an official from Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not confirm planned talks in Oslo, though Norway has urged the two sides to talk since February. Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told lawmakers on March 5 that Norway could be a mediator.
The representatives in Norway include Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez on the government side and Stalin González, a leading member of the opposition-controlled congress, according to opposition officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the initiative.