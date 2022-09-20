WASHINGTON • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) isn’t counting Republicans out of the battle for the Senate just yet, according to reports from attendees of a closed-door meeting.
Despite his statements about the GOP’s prospects of reclaiming power over the upper chamber, McConnell voiced optimism that his party can prevail in the midterm elections during a 45-minute visit with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Monday, Axios reported.
McConnell raised eyebrows last month when he said that the Republicans had more favorable odds of surfing the red wave to victory in the House, while describing the Senate as “extremely close.” He also raised concerns about candidate quality on the Republican side.
“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” the Kentucky Republican said at the time, NBC reported. “Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.”
With a 50-50 split in the Senate, each party needs one seat to tip the balance of power in their favor.
Republicans are defending tough seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Democrats are battling to keep the Republicans at bay in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.