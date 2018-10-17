WASHINGTON • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., said Wednesday that Republicans may try once again to repeal the Affordable Care Act after the November midterm elections, reviving an issue that polls show has swung sharply in the Democrats' favor.
In an interview with Reuters, McConnell said that his party's failure last year to repeal the health-care law, also known as Obamacare, was "the one disappointment of this Congress from a Republican point of view."
"If we had the votes to completely start over, we'd do it. But that depends on what happens in a couple weeks. ... We're not satisfied with the way Obamacare is working."
Republicans are optimistic about their chances of maintaining control of the Senate next month, while a Democratic takeover of the House appears increasingly likely.
Polls show health care is a top issue for voters, and many GOP candidates have begun campaigning on a longtime Democratic theme — protecting people with pre-existing medical conditions — despite the fact that congressional Republicans have voted time and again to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which provides those protections.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed Democrats hold an 18-point advantage over Republicans on the question of which party voters trust to do a better job of handling health care. Eighty-two percent of respondents cited health care as either "one of the single most important issues" or "a very important issue" in their vote for Congress this year.