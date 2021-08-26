WASHINGTON (WE) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a boost in “global efforts” to fight terrorism in light of bomb attacks outside the Kabul, Afghanistan airport that killed at least 13 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic.
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, called the attacks “sickening and enraging,” adding that service-members and diplomats are “doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably chaotic wake of the President’s decision to withdraw.”
“Our partners in a long fight against terror deserve better than the dark fate that will await them after the last military aircraft has departed,” McConnell said, acknowledging the plight of vulnerable Afghans facing Taliban rule.
“Terrible things happen when terrorists are allowed to operate freely. This murderous attack offers the clearest possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politicians grow tired of fighting them,” McConnell said.