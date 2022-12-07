WASHINGTON • Though Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is facing opposition from within his party as he vies for the speaker’s gavel, he has laid out his priorities for a Republican majority next year as he looks to appeal to all corners of the Republican conference.
He is specifically catering to the conservative House Freedom Caucus, to which most of his detractors belong. Here are McCarthy’s campaign promises that will likely soon be enacted in the House.
Investigate DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border crisis
McCarthy said last month that a GOP-led House would investigate Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and threatened that he could face impeachment if he does not resign over his handling of the border crisis.
“He cannot, and must not, remain in that position,” McCarthy said at the border in November. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry.”
Kick certain Democrats off committees
McCarthy has said he will remove Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
The move would address Swalwell’s past relationship with an alleged Chinese spy and Omar’s comments about Israel.
McCarthy has said Schiff, the current chairman of the Intelligence Committee, lied about the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia during the 2016 election. All three have publicly decried their possible ousting.
This would also retaliate against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicking Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) off of their committees due to past conspiratorial social media posts in Greene’s case and alleged incitement of political violence in Gosar’s, as well as the Democrats’ rejection of McCarthy’s picks for the Jan. 6 select committee.
Investigate Hunter Biden
McCarthy has promised to use the oversight power of the House majority to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hunter Biden’s laptop connects President Joe Biden to his son’s corrupt foreign business dealings, and House Republicans will investigate to what extent this connection impacts our national security — including whether President Biden has acted in our nation’s best interest or his own family’s self-interest,” an outline of McCarthy’s oversight priorities says.
COVID probe
The COVID-19 investigation will look into the “CCP’s role in the spread of COVID and withholding information from the world,” “to what extent the American taxpayers have funded gain of function research in China,” and “the collusion within NIH to discredit the ‘lab leak’ theory and push natural occurrence against gathered data and evidence.”
Create a select committee on China
The Republican majority will also establish a new committee to evaluate the U.S.-China relationship on issues including the Chinese Communist Party’s role in fentanyl production and export, deceptive trade and business practices, and lobbying in America.
End proxy voting
The House instituted a rule change toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that allows members to cast votes on behalf of colleagues. Some Republicans hold that the rule is unconstitutional, and McCarthy tried to end it with a lawsuit that the Supreme Court ultimately rejected. With the new Congress, the Republicans are likely to get rid of proxy voting and return to in-person votes only, though members on both sides of the aisle made heavy use of the practice.
Roll back IRS changes
Republicans railed against a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August that they said allowed for the hiring of 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees, and McCarthy will try to roll back the funding boost.
However, any bill aimed at eliminating this funding wouldn’t pass the Democrat-controlled Senate.
Other promises include the full reopening of the Capitol to the public, investigating why law enforcement wasn’t prepared for the Jan. 6 riot, and passing bills relating to culture war battles.
If these promises are enticing enough for his Republican naysayers on Jan. 3, when the House will hold its speakership vote, remains to be seen.
McCarthy’s majority stands at 222 seats to the Democrats’ 213 seats. He needs the support of at least half the House to claim the gavel, but a handful of hard-line Republicans are threatening his bid.
Though another one of his oversight goals involves a more transparent budget, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said he wouldn’t be swayed after McCarthy rejected the Republican Study Committee’s plan to address the national debt.
“Economic security is national security. I was not happy with the answer Kevin gave me about balancing the budget,” he said last month. “I don’t care who the speaker is. It could be Mickey Mouse, but if we have our way, we’re gonna have some firm economic mandates.”
Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), and Bob Good (R-Va.) have also either said or strongly indicated they will not vote for McCarthy. Biggs has put himself forward as an alternate candidate for a second time after losing the party nomination to McCarthy.