WASHINGTON (WE) As he struggles to lock down the votes for speaker, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has made key concessions in an effort to sway his defectors to support him during the Jan. 3 floor vote.
Here's a look at the biggest changes to the rules that McCarthy shared with House Republicans on Sunday, though it still may not be enough to win support from his opponents.
Lowering threshold on motion to vacate the chair
McCarthy made a major concession in lowering the threshold on the motion to vacate the chair — a procedural tool used to oust a sitting speaker that was used by members of the House Freedom Caucus to pressure former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) to step down. Under new rules, just five GOP members could force a vote on ousting the speaker — a compromise from just one member as hardliners wanted but lower than at least half the GOP conference that the House GOP conference initially adopted in November.
Multiple conservatives said the motion to vacate is their “red line” in backing him for the position, with hardliners asserting they believe the rule should be changed back to its original form of a single member holding power.
While McCarthy has caved to bring the number down to five, his defectors have argued that the move does not go far enough in order to hold the leader accountable for the promises made to the conference.
Moderate GOP lawmakers have slammed the change, arguing that lowering the threshold could be weaponized for leverage over key decisions due to the razor-thin majority.