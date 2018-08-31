WASHINGTON • Lawmakers leaders saluted John McCain Friday as a model of service in war and peace and “one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced,” in a memorial ceremony at the heart of the political battlefield where he fought for more than three decades.
Then thousands of fellow Americans, who had lined up outside the U.S. Capitol in stifling heat, began filing past in the majestic Rotunda to say goodbye as he lay in state.
McCain, the Arizona senator who died Saturday at 81, was remembered as a man who inspired other leaders even as he vexed them with a rebellious streak and impish humor. Absent from the event was Donald Trump, invited to stay away by the family of the senator.
McCain’s service in Vietnam made the setting of Friday’s service all the more fitting, some said.
“Half a world away, wearing our nation’s uniform, John McCain stood up for every value that this Capitol building represents,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the crowd of McCain’s family, friends and aides.
Friday’s ceremony and public viewing was the midpoint of McCain’s five-day cross-country funeral procession from Arizona, where he and wife Cindy raised their family, through the Capitol where he worked for more than 35 years, to the U.S. Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis, Md. On Saturday, the procession will pause by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the way to a formal funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.
After the ceremony, Cindy McCain quietly sat behind her husband’s desk, escorted by his close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Just about anyone who worked in the Capitol over the past 35 years could attest to McCain’s iron will and what House Speaker Paul Ryan called his “distinct brand of candor.”
“With John, it was never feigned disagreement. ... He just relished the fight.”
“This is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced.”
Cindy McCain was the first to pay respects at her husband’s casket. She bowed over it and appeared to pray. The last of the family to file past was his mother, 106-year-old Roberta McCain. Wheeled up to her son’s flag-draped casket, she crossed herself and was wheeled out.