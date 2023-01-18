WASHINGTON • The mayors of big and small cities across the country attended Washington with a call for President Joe Biden to end the border crisis, the impacts of which have been felt thousands of miles north of the U.S.-Mexico boundary.
Democratic and Republican leaders who gathered a matter of blocks from the White House lamented how they had been left to foot the bill for costs associated with the border crisis, which has resulted in well over 1.5 million immigrants who crossed the border being released into communities since Biden took office.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams identified the border crisis, along with the fentanyl epidemic and gun violence, as three of the most serious issues facing the country.
“Just a few days ago, I was in El Paso to see for myself the asylum-seeker crisis affecting our border states and our entire nation,” Adams said during remarks Wednesday afternoon at the U.S Conference of Mayors meeting. “What I saw was not a state problem or city problem. It is a national problem driven by global forces impacting regular people.”
The frustrated mayors cited the billions of dollars in emergency federal funding necessary to reimburse cities and nonprofit groups for the costs of sheltering, feeding, and purchasing tickets for immigrants to travel to destinations across the country.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a second-term Republican, said the mayors told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a private meeting that the crisis was affecting a “tremendous” number of cities, not just large ones such as New York and Chicago.
“Our call on the federal government (is) to help not just deal with the crisis, but solve the crisis, which I think are two different things,” Suarez said Wednesday.