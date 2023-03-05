Wayne Williams

Campaign phone number: 719-299-1886

Campaign email: WayneWilliamsForMayor@gmail.com

Campaign website: WinWithWayne.org

Campaign mailing address: 3472 Research Parkway, Suite 104-200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Public safety: Provide police and firefighters with the personnel, training and resources necessary to keep our neighborhoods, businesses and schools safe.

Infrastructure: I've championed the widening of Interstate 25 and creating the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority, added thousands of acres of parks and open space, and worked to secure the water we need for the future of our city.

Economic vibrancy: I am committed to preserving a low tax burden for our citizens while delivering economic growth to our city through business development and recruitment, as well as public/private partnerships and investments. I've supported nonprofit and private development of workforce housing through incentives instead of government programs.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Ensuring public safety, the primary function of local government. Since joining City Council, we've added 62 police officers, 66 firefighters, funded three fire stations, adopted our city's first fire evacuation ordinance and obtained voter approval to fund fire mitigation.

We moved to a year-round police academy, cutting wait time for training. I will make sure that we're competitive in the recruitment process, but always ensure our high standards are met.

I will continue these efforts as Colorado Springs' next mayor and always ensure that our police, firefighters and other first responders know how much we appreciate them and respect their service. I'm honored to have the support of Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

As the only candidate with elected executive experience, I have a proven track record of accomplishment and leadership at both the local and state levels, tackling problems effectively and efficiently with customer service that was "invariably helpful and cheerful."

I serve on Colorado Springs City Council and chair Colorado Springs Utilities. Previously, I served as Colorado secretary of state, El Paso County clerk and recorder and county commissioner. I was named "Leader of Democracy" by the League of Women Voters and "Regional Leader of the Year" by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

I have a demonstrated ability to work across the aisle, empower and retain employees, and possess the even temperament and integrity necessary to be a highly effective mayor for our great city.