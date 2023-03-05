Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Campaign phone number: 719-247-2934

Campaign email: longinosjr@gmail.com

Campaign website: GonzalezForMayor.com

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 14015, Colorado Springs, CO 80914

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

My top three priorities include public safety, roads and infrastructure, and addressing the water and growth/housing concerns for our community. I believe public safety is government's No. 1 job and every resident should be safe in their home and neighborhood. We will improve police retention and recruiting and reverse the rising crime numbers. I will ensure we have a more efficient budget that provides additional funds to fix our roads and aging bridges and infrastructure. That will improve the safety and pride within our neighborhoods and business community, increase residents' quality of life and promote economic growth. Finally, I will call for regional review with all stakeholders to develop a city and regional strategic water plan and growth plan.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Rising crime and water/growth concerns are our two immediate concerns. City homicides increased 22% last year, police manning is below authorized strength and the previous police chief acknowledged dropped calls issues and slow call answer times. I will provide funding to recruit additional officers and ensure call response issues are addressed to better fight crime and protect residents. I will hold forums bringing residents and law enforcement together to promote better dialogue and pride within our police department and community.

I've also called for stakeholder meetings to develop strategic plans to address ongoing water availability concerns and city growth/annexation issues and will advocate for bringing utility rates down, expanding water rights acquisition and moving forward on long delayed reservoir projects.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I have executive level experience as a deputy director of an Air Force intelligence agency and as a current county commissioner. I have the broad experience no other candidate has as a commissioner, retired Air Force officer, businessman and former teacher, and the conservative values that best match our city. I have a record of advocating for families, small businesses, law enforcement, veterans and seniors, and doing what's right. I've demonstrated the leadership the mayor's office needs during COVID and emergency responses, such as during the Carson-Midway fire and 117 fire, and in successfully advocating for our community and businesses at the state and federal levels. I believe in low taxes and transparency. I will be accountable to residents, not developers.