John "Tig" Tiegen

Campaign phone number: 1-814-881-5941

Campaign email: Tiegen@tigformayor.com

Campaign website: tigformayor.com

Campaign mailing address: 3246 Centennial Blvd., No. 181, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Community safety, homelessness and the way we govern.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Security of the city. I plan to address it by making sure people are held accountable for their crimes. The (district attorneys) are prosecuting and we don't have a revolving door in the legal system. Stand shoulder-to-shoulder or out front and support public safety. Ensure public safety (employees) have adequate protection from lawsuits. We should stand with them.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I've been in a leadership position since I was 16 years old. I get involved with the guys on the ground, I collaborate with them and know how to listen to my peers and supports. I've built many organizations from the ground up and know what it takes to lead.