Darryl Glenn

Campaign phone number: 719-271-6690

Campaign email: glenncampaign@msn.com

Campaign website: DarrylGlenn4Colorado.com

Campaign mailing address: 6064 Box Canyon Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80924

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Crime: My top priority is fixing our growing crime problem. My goal is to make Colorado Springs the safest city in the nation. I believe this focus will prove to be the most crucial factor in the quality of life of our residents and the attraction, expansion and retention of our businesses and workforce development.

Reallocate money into core services: Develop an implementation plan that reallocates funds away from services that are best performed by the private sector and reinvest those funds into strengthening our core services and emergency reserves.

Eliminate unnecessary regulations: I support eliminating regulations that hinder the use of personal property, business development and expansion, and individual liberty.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

My top priority is fixing our growing crime problem. I will implement the following proactive policing plan: I will be personally involved in improving public safety employee retention, recruitment, and community relations. I will be placing more emphasis on modifying our city code to increase penalties, to include jail time for crimes against our citizens and their property. I will lead a coalition to repeal legislation that makes it easier for people to commit crimes and legislation that creates personal liability for first responders lawfully performing their duties. I will impose a city-wide zero tolerance policy for panhandling and violators will be arrested. Improving response times and protecting private property will receive greater emphasis.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

Colorado Springs has been my home for over 50 years. I've watched the city grow in many ways. I served as a City Council member from June 2003 to February 2011, and navigated people through the recession in 2008. As an El Paso County commissioner from January 2011 to January 2019, and serving as the Board of County Commissioners chair from 2017 to 2019, I led people through the devastation during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. I am a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, a 2016 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, a licensed attorney of more than 22 years and currently serve as the chief legal officer for the region's largest domestic violence and sexual assault agency.