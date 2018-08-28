The U.S. doesn’t plan to suspend more joint military drills with South Korean forces, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, as diplomatic progress on North Korea’s denuclearization appears to have stalled.
“We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday, adding the Defense Department hasn’t made decisions about major annual drills next year.
Mattis said he’s working with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s diplomatic efforts — “it’s all riding on Secretary Pompeo’s shoulders,” he said — but he also signaled that smaller-scale exercises are going ahead. In an apparent response, North Korea has stepped up criticism recently, saying U.S. forces are covertly rehearsing for an invasion.
President Trump in June suspended what he called “war games” with Seoul, saying he believed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “wants to get it done” on denuclearization.
Since Trump and Kim met in Singapore, the U.S. has struggled to show signs of progress in its bid to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Pompeo had planned to visit Pyongyang for talks this week, but Trump canceled the trip, citing a lack of “sufficient progress” by North Korea.