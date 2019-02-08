Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. both posted steep quarterly sales declines across most of their toy portfolios as last year’s liquidation of Toys R Us disrupted the holiday season.
Mattel fared better during the fourth quarter, as overall sales fell 5 percent, helped by Barbie and Hot Wheels, its two largest brands. The company also reported better-than-expected earnings, thanks in part to cost cuts, boosting the stock by 20 percent in trading Friday.
Hasbro, meanwhile, posted a 13 percent drop in quarterly sales, as the maker of Nerf blasters and My Little Pony dolls was unable to recapture as much of the lost Toys R Us sales as it had anticipated. Hasbro shares fell 5 percent.
Despite Toys R Us’ liquidation completing midyear, the event cast a shadow across the rest of the year. Toys sold at deep discounts during store-closing sales found their way to other retailers and online, eating into some of the holiday sales that manufacturers expected.