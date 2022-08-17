College buddies Trey Parker and Matt Stone needed a theme song for their upcoming TV show, an irreverent cartoon about four foul-mouthed boys in a Colorado mountain town called South Park.
When they asked avant-garde rock band Primus to record the intro music, not even bassist and vocalist Les Claypool thought they had a chance of making it to air.
“We never thought it was gonna get on television, let alone become a worldwide phenomenon,” Claypool said.
A quarter century after the series’ 1997 debut episode, the Comedy Central series is still cranking out profane and often timely episodes, with recent shows dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (“Back to the Cold War”) and gentrification (“City People”).
To celebrate the series’ 25th birthday, Parker and Stone came full circle this month with a concert filmed at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in Morrison, headlined by Primus and alternative rockers Ween.
“It’s a wonderful thing to see these guys — who we never thought they would ever get on television — come in and basically change the world of comedy,” Claypool said. “To still exist after 25 years is a major accomplishment. But to still be relevant after 25 years? That’s epic.”
The entertainment industry’s streaming revolution and subsequent obsession with locking down well-known brands has proved highly lucrative for Parker and Stone. In 2019, the pair sold the “South Park” U.S. streaming rights to HBO Max in a deal valued at roughly $500 million. Last year, ViacomCBS — now Paramount Global — inked a $900 million deal for Parker and Stone to continue the series through 2027 and create 14 new hourlong TV movies for Paramount+. Full “South Park” streaming rights go back to Paramount by 2025.
The L.A. Times spoke with Parker about “South Park.”
Question: How are you keeping the series fresh after 25 years?
Answer: We’ll sit there in the writers’ room sometimes and just be so stuck, and I’ll be like, “How can we not know what we’re doing after 25 years?” We never want to repeat ourselves. There’s definitely tropes, but for it to be funny, it’s got to be new. Just going, “Cartman is fat, and he likes cheesy poofs” is not going to make us laugh.
Q: “South Park” is often very topical, but you’ve always said your favorite episodes were the ones with the kids just being kids. How do you balance that?
A: It’s easier to be fresh about something topical because it’s new. The writers’ room always starts with us sitting around a table going, “All right, what’s going on?” Just like in any office. But even in the season we just did, some of my favorite things were Butters riding a horse and Cartman living in a hot dog. Just kid stuff.
Q: What was the closest you ever got to losing the show?
A: It was the same as everyone. It was the first few months of the pandemic, and it was the first time we were going, “Oh wow, maybe that’s just it.” Matt was the first one to say, “This thing’s gonna go on a long time. Let’s just start figuring out how to do it from home.”
Q: When you started, there were shows like “The Simpsons,” but now there’s a bunch of animated shows for adults. Do you guys feel like you’re partly responsible for breaking the doors open?
A: For us, it was “Beavis and Butt-Head.” That was the time where we were like, “We could do that.” We never watched “The Simpsons” and said, “We can do that.” “Beavis and Butt-Head” had this really handmade feel. We really bonded over that.