MASTER PREP FALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, AUG 9
FOOTBALL
BOYS’ GOLF
Doherty vs Denver South at Kennedy Golf Course, noon
SOFTBALL
Sand Creek vs Palmer at UCCS, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG 10
SOFTBALL
Libert at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Air Academy vs Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG 11
SOFTBALL
Air Academy vs Pueblo East at Runyon Field, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, AUG 13
BOYS’ GOLF
Spartan Invitational at Colorado Springs Country Club, 8 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Denver North at Sand Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Pueblo Centennial at Cheyenne Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG 14
SOFTBALL
Woodland Park at Palmer Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Pueblo East at Lewis-Palmer, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.
Bear Creek at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.
The Classical Academy at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.
Dolores Huerta vs Palmer at UCCS, 4 p.m.
Air Academy at Pine Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Discovery Canyon at Brighton, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Palmer at Air Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Doherty at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG 15
BOYS’ GOLF
The Classical Academy vs Kent Denver at Saddle Rock Golf Course, TBD
Bear Scramble at Kings Deer Golf Course, 8 a.m.
CSML Tournament at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Gunnison at Florence, 3 p.m. (double header)
Canon City at The Classical Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Coronado at Widefield, 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.
Alameda vs Harrison at El Pomar Youth Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG 16
BOYS’ GOLF
CSML Tournament at Four mile Ranch Golf Course, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Pueblo South at Air Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Pueblo Centennial at Sand Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Palmer at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Sierra, 4 p.m.
Lakewood at Doherty, 4 p.m.
Pine Creek at Pueblo South, 4 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain at Valor Christian, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Harrison at Fountain-Fort Carson, 3 p.m.
Air Academy at Mullen, 3:30 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at Liberty, 3:45 p.m.
Pueblo Centennial at Canon City, 4 p.m.
Palmer at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bear Creek at Palmer, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG 17
CROSS COUNTRY
Broomfield Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Vista Ridge vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Evergreen Tournament, 11 a.m.
Loveland Tournament, 11 a.m.
Pine Creek at Cheyenne Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Coronado at The Classical Academy, 4 p.m.
Sierra at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.
Doherty at ThunderRidge, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Palmer Ridge at Doherty, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG 18
SOFTBALL
Evergreen Tournament, TBD
Loveland Tournament, 9 a.m.
Pueblo East at Coronado, 10 a.m.
Mitchell at Harrison, 10 a.m.
Rampart vs pueblo Central at Runyon Field, 10 a.m.
Air Academy at Doherty, 10 a.m.
Discovery Canyon at Valor Christian, 10 a.m.
Pueblo East vs Woodland Park at Coronado, noon
Woodland park at Coronado, 2 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Denver East at Coronado, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Florence at Lamar, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, AUG 20
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain vs Arapahoe at Littleton Public Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS’ GOLF
Tri-Peaks Tournament at Sumo Golf Course, 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Coronado at Palmer, 4 p.m.
Rampart at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Doherty at Fountain-Fort Carson, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Doherty at Canon City, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmer at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG 21
BOYS’ GOLF
Palmer Terror Invitational at Patty Jewet Golf Course, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
Sand Creek at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.
Broomfield at Cheyenne Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Mitchell vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain at Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m.
Air Academy at Mesa Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Discovey Canyon at pine Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Lewis-Palmer, 3:30 p.m.
Pueblo West at Vista Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Falcon at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.
Sierra at Mitchell, 4 p.m.
The Classical Academy at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Sand Creek vs Harrison at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
Pueblo South vs Canon City at Rouse Park, 6 p.m.
Woodland Park at Pueblo Centennial, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pine Creek vs Lakewood at Morse Park, 3:30 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at Pueblo West, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Widefield, 3:45 p.m
Mesa Ridge at Rampart, 3:45 p.m.
Coronado at Lewis-Palmer, 3:45 p.m.
Sand Creek at Harrison, 4 p.m.
Colorado Springs Christian School at Palmer, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson at Rampart, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG 22
BOYS’ GOLF
Canon City vs Pueblo Centennial at Walking Stick Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Sierra vs Palmer at Garry Barry Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield, 4 p.m.
Pine Creek vs Coronado at Holmes Middle School, 4 p.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Palmer at Doherty, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmer at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.
Erie at Discovery Canyon, 6 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Falcon, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG 23
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge at Cheyenne Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Cherry Creek vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson vs Horizon at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Falcon vs Coronado at Garry Berry Stadium, 4 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.
Sand Creek at Sierra, 4 p.m.
Mitchell vs Pueblo East at Dutch Clark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Salida at Canon City, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Creek at Air Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Harrison vs Green Mountain at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.
Vista Ridge vs Liberty at D20 Stadium, 7 p.m.
Golden at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rampart at Air Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Sand Creek vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
The Classical Academy at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.
Mitchell at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs Florence at Wilcox Park, 4 p.m.
Harrison vs Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 4 p.m.
Woodland Park at Canon City, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Mesa Ridge at Doherty, 3:30 p.m.
Widefield at Fountain-Fort Carson, 3:45 p.m.
Liberty vs Colorado Springs Christian School at Memorial Park, 3:45 p.m.
Rampart at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.
Mesa Ridge at Doherty, 4 p.m.
Pueblo Centennial at Sand Creek, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sand Creek at Sierra, 6 p.m.
Palmer Ridge at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.
Falcon at Canon City, 6 p.m.
Vista Ridge at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Douglas County at Rampart, 6 p.m.
Pueblo Central at Woodland Park, 6 p.m.
Bishop Machebeuf at Colorado Springs Christian School, 6 p.m.
Pueblo Centenial at Fountain-Fort Carson, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.
Coronado at Pueblo County, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Cheyenne Mountain Syampede at Norris Penrose Equistrian Center, 8 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Rampart vs Dakota Ridge at Jefferson County Stadium, 7 p.m.
Denver South at Widefield, 7 p.m.
Palmer Ridge vs Pine Creek at D20 Stadium, 7 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Mead, 7 p.m.
Florence at Rocky Ford, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ GOLF
Liberty Lancer Invite at Valley Hi Golf Course, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
Palmer vs Columbine at Lakewood Stadium, 5 p.m.
Woodland Park at Doherty, 5 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain at Fossil Ridge, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament, 10 a.m.
Coronado at Mesa Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Vista Ridge, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Eaglecrest Tournament, TBD.
Air Academy Kadet Invitational, 8 a.m.
Denver East at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG 25
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty at Fossil Ridge, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Palmer at Grand Junction, 10 a.m.
Mountain View at Discovery Canyon, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge at Pueblo West, 10 a.m.
Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.
Boulder at Air Academy, 1 p.m.
Gateway vs Rampart at D20 Stadium, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament, 8 a.m.
Pueblo Centennial vs Canon City at Rouse Park, 10 a.m.
Falcon at Woodland Park, 10 a.m.
Durango vs Sierra at El Pomar Sports Complex, 10 a.m. (double header)
James Irwin at Mitchell, 10 a.m. (double header)
Pueblo East vs Harrison at El Pomar Sports Complex, 10 a.m.
Arapahoe at Rampart, 11 a.m.
Pine Creek at Columbine, noon.
Vista Ridge at Lakewood, noon.
Discovery Canyon at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Air Academy Kadet Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Thorton Tournament, 9 a.m.
Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.