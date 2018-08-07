MASTER PREP FALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG 9

FOOTBALL

BOYS’ GOLF

Doherty vs Denver South at Kennedy Golf Course, noon

SOFTBALL

Sand Creek vs Palmer at UCCS, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG 10

SOFTBALL

Libert at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Air Academy vs Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG 11

SOFTBALL

Air Academy vs Pueblo East at Runyon Field, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, AUG 13

BOYS’ GOLF

Spartan Invitational at Colorado Springs Country Club, 8 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Denver North at Sand Creek, 3:30 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial at Cheyenne Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG 14

SOFTBALL

Woodland Park at Palmer Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Pueblo East at Lewis-Palmer, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.

Bear Creek at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.

The Classical Academy at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.

Dolores Huerta vs Palmer at UCCS, 4 p.m.

Air Academy at Pine Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Discovery Canyon at Brighton, 6 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Palmer at Air Academy, 3:45 p.m.

Doherty at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG 15

BOYS’ GOLF

The Classical Academy vs Kent Denver at Saddle Rock Golf Course, TBD

Bear Scramble at Kings Deer Golf Course, 8 a.m.

CSML Tournament at Four Mile Ranch Golf Course, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Gunnison at Florence, 3 p.m. (double header)

Canon City at The Classical Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Coronado at Widefield, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.

Alameda vs Harrison at El Pomar Youth Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG 16

BOYS’ GOLF

CSML Tournament at Four mile Ranch Golf Course, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Pueblo South at Air Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial at Sand Creek, 3:30 p.m.

Palmer at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Sierra, 4 p.m.

Lakewood at Doherty, 4 p.m.

Pine Creek at Pueblo South, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain at Valor Christian, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Harrison at Fountain-Fort Carson, 3 p.m.

Air Academy at Mullen, 3:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at Liberty, 3:45 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial at Canon City, 4 p.m.

Palmer at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bear Creek at Palmer, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG 17

CROSS COUNTRY

Broomfield Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Vista Ridge vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Evergreen Tournament, 11 a.m.

Loveland Tournament, 11 a.m.

Pine Creek at Cheyenne Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Coronado at The Classical Academy, 4 p.m.

Sierra at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.

Doherty at ThunderRidge, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Palmer Ridge at Doherty, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG 18

SOFTBALL

Evergreen Tournament, TBD

Loveland Tournament, 9 a.m.

Pueblo East at Coronado, 10 a.m.

Mitchell at Harrison, 10 a.m.

Rampart vs pueblo Central at Runyon Field, 10 a.m.

Air Academy at Doherty, 10 a.m.

Discovery Canyon at Valor Christian, 10 a.m.

Pueblo East vs Woodland Park at Coronado, noon

Woodland park at Coronado, 2 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Denver East at Coronado, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Florence at Lamar, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG 20

FIELD HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain vs Arapahoe at Littleton Public Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS’ GOLF

Tri-Peaks Tournament at Sumo Golf Course, 9 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Coronado at Palmer, 4 p.m.

Rampart at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Doherty at Fountain-Fort Carson, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Doherty at Canon City, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Palmer at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG 21

BOYS’ GOLF

Palmer Terror Invitational at Patty Jewet Golf Course, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

Sand Creek at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at Highlands Ranch, 4:30 p.m.

Broomfield at Cheyenne Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Mitchell vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cheyenne Mountain at Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m.

Air Academy at Mesa Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Discovey Canyon at pine Creek, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Lewis-Palmer, 3:30 p.m.

Pueblo West at Vista Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Falcon at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.

Sierra at Mitchell, 4 p.m.

The Classical Academy at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Sand Creek vs Harrison at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Pueblo South vs Canon City at Rouse Park, 6 p.m.

Woodland Park at Pueblo Centennial, 6 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Pine Creek vs Lakewood at Morse Park, 3:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at Pueblo West, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Widefield, 3:45 p.m

Mesa Ridge at Rampart, 3:45 p.m.

Coronado at Lewis-Palmer, 3:45 p.m.

Sand Creek at Harrison, 4 p.m.

Colorado Springs Christian School at Palmer, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson at Rampart, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG 22

BOYS’ GOLF

Canon City vs Pueblo Centennial at Walking Stick Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Sierra vs Palmer at Garry Barry Stadium, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield, 4 p.m.

Pine Creek vs Coronado at Holmes Middle School, 4 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Palmer at Doherty, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Palmer at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.

Erie at Discovery Canyon, 6 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Falcon, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG 23

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge at Cheyenne Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Cherry Creek vs Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson vs Horizon at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Falcon vs Coronado at Garry Berry Stadium, 4 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sand Creek at Sierra, 4 p.m.

Mitchell vs Pueblo East at Dutch Clark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Salida at Canon City, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Creek at Air Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Harrison vs Green Mountain at Lakewood Memorial Field, 7 p.m.

Vista Ridge vs Liberty at D20 Stadium, 7 p.m.

Golden at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rampart at Air Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Sand Creek vs Sierra at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex, 4 p.m.

The Classical Academy at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.

Mitchell at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs Florence at Wilcox Park, 4 p.m.

Harrison vs Pueblo Centennial at Runyon Field, 4 p.m.

Woodland Park at Canon City, 6 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Mesa Ridge at Doherty, 3:30 p.m.

Widefield at Fountain-Fort Carson, 3:45 p.m.

Liberty vs Colorado Springs Christian School at Memorial Park, 3:45 p.m.

Rampart at Palmer Ridge, 4 p.m.

Mesa Ridge at Doherty, 4 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial at Sand Creek, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sand Creek at Sierra, 6 p.m.

Palmer Ridge at The Classical Academy, 6 p.m.

Falcon at Canon City, 6 p.m.

Vista Ridge at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Douglas County at Rampart, 6 p.m.

Pueblo Central at Woodland Park, 6 p.m.

Bishop Machebeuf at Colorado Springs Christian School, 6 p.m.

Pueblo Centenial at Fountain-Fort Carson, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:30 p.m.

Coronado at Pueblo County, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG 24

CROSS COUNTRY

Cheyenne Mountain Syampede at Norris Penrose Equistrian Center, 8 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Rampart vs Dakota Ridge at Jefferson County Stadium, 7 p.m.

Denver South at Widefield, 7 p.m.

Palmer Ridge vs Pine Creek at D20 Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Mead, 7 p.m.

Florence at Rocky Ford, 7 p.m.

BOYS’ GOLF

Liberty Lancer Invite at Valley Hi Golf Course, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

Palmer vs Columbine at Lakewood Stadium, 5 p.m.

Woodland Park at Doherty, 5 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain at Fossil Ridge, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament, 10 a.m.

Coronado at Mesa Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Vista Ridge, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Eaglecrest Tournament, TBD.

Air Academy Kadet Invitational, 8 a.m.

Denver East at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG 25

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty at Fossil Ridge, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Palmer at Grand Junction, 10 a.m.

Mountain View at Discovery Canyon, 1 p.m.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Mesa Ridge at Pueblo West, 10 a.m.

Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.

Boulder at Air Academy, 1 p.m.

Gateway vs Rampart at D20 Stadium, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament, 8 a.m.

Pueblo Centennial vs Canon City at Rouse Park, 10 a.m.

Falcon at Woodland Park, 10 a.m.

Durango vs Sierra at El Pomar Sports Complex, 10 a.m. (double header)

James Irwin at Mitchell, 10 a.m. (double header)

Pueblo East vs Harrison at El Pomar Sports Complex, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Rampart, 11 a.m.

Pine Creek at Columbine, noon.

Vista Ridge at Lakewood, noon.

Discovery Canyon at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Air Academy Kadet Invitational, 8 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Thorton Tournament, 9 a.m.

Dakota Ridge at Vista Ridge, 11 a.m.