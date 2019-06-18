Armchair travel
Climbing
UpaDowna Climb Nights — 6-8 p.m., second Tuesday, CityRock, 21 N. Nevada Ave., free. Register: upadowna.org/programs.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Register: gardenofgods.com.
JULY 27-AUG. 11
Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, to benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up. Registration: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.
Cycling
Colorado Springs Cycling Club — For all ages and abilities; bikesprings.org.
Pizzeria Rustica Cycling Club — 2 p.m. second Sundays, Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave.; pizzeriarustica.com.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
LAST SATURDAYS
West Side Brewery Bike Loop — 11:30 a.m., starting at WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood; westsidebrewerybikeloop.com.
JUNE 26
Bike to Work Day — Registration: coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.
AUG. 8-10
USA Cycling Road Masters National Championships — tinyurl.com/y6v7lc2z.
AUG. 10
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb — 4:30 a.m., Pikes Peak, Pikes Peak Highway Cascade, $5-$80; tinyurl.com/yazfv3um.
SEPT. 12-15
Bike Festival — Group rides, bike films, chainless race, bike parade, Salida; salidachamber.org.
SEPT. 22
Monarch Crest Crank — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monarch Crest Trail and Riverfront Park, Salida, $85. Registration: monarchcrestcrank.com/registration.
Fall Colors Multi-Day Cycling and Photography Tour — Begins 2 p.m., Snowmass Village. Cost and registration: tinyurl.com/yyovx7tl.
Hiking
Starsmore Discovery Center — 2120 Cheyenne Canyon Road; 385-6086.
Castlewood Canyon State Park — 2989 S. Colorado 83, Franktown. Day parks pass, $8/vehicle. Register: 1-303-688-5242.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Register: tinyurl.com/y98h6khe.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0104.
• Get Fit in the Garden Wellness Walk, 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Registration required.
• Daily Guided Nature Walks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet north main parking lot.
Mountain Park Environmental Center-sponsored — Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366.
• Preacher's Hollow, 9 a.m. June 25, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.
• Dynamite Cabin, 9:30 a.m. June 26, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. June 27, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 10 a.m. June 28, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Homestead Loop, 8 a.m. June 29, Homestead Trailhead.
• Aspen Trail, 8 a.m. June 30, School Pond Trailhead.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Wildflower Walk, 9-11 a.m. June 26, Visitor Center.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Call for cost. Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails App; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JULY 6
Rainbow Falls History Walk — 10-11:30 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs, $3. Registration: 520-6977.
JULY 7
CannaVenture Hike — Noon-5 p.m., Cathy Fromme Prairie Natural Area, Fort Collins, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2cqyoau.
JULY 20
Bear Creek Park Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8-11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m., El Paso County Parks Administration Building, 2002 Creek Crossing St. Walking sticks advised, wheelchairs and strollers not recommended, no pets allowed, free; Curt Converse, 591-8193.
Triathlon
Horses
Nature
Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute — 1895 Fall River Road, Estes Park. Register: rmconservancy.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road, $3-$8 admission; rockledgeranch.com.
Rocky Mountain Raptor Program — 720 East Vine Drive, Fort Collins. Registration: Carin Avila, 1-970-484-7756, rmrp.org.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Colorado Parks and Wildlife classroom, 4255 Sinton Road. Register required.
Castlewood Canyon State Park — 2989 S. Colorado 83, Franktown. Day parks pass, $8/vehicle. Register: 1-303-688-5242.
Pikes Peak District Library — Free, ppld.org.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 219-0108.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8/vehicle; 687-2366.
• Bears, 8:30 p.m. June 28, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
• Fountain Creek Nature Adventures: Forts & Fairies, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. July 5, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Buggy Wuggy, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 18, $3.
• Wildlife Skull Mysteries, 10-11:30 a.m. July 27, $5.
• Children's Nature Explorers, 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m. July 18, $3.
• Children's Little Wonders Nature Series, 9-10:30 a.m. July 24-25, 1-2:30 p.m. July 24, $3.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument — Florissant, entrance fee, $10 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
• Science Open House and Junior Ranger Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 29.
• Free Days, Aug. 25, Sept. 28, Nov. 11.
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org.
Starsmore Discovery Center — 2120 Cheyenne Canyon Road; 385-6086.
Sunrise nature/wildlife photo shoot — Saturday mornings, Westcliffe, $55. Register: 1-303-823-6399, kennethwajda.com/naturewildlife/.
Mountain Park Environmental Center — Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
Wild Bird Center — 5020 N. Nevada Ave. Register: birdingstore.com, 548-9863.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; Register: 687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 576-2016.
• Junior Ranger Birding Binoculars, 11 a.m.-noon June 26, Camper Services Activity Room.
• Roving Naturalist, 6-8 p.m. June 28, Campground.
• Trotting Turkeys, for ages 7 and older, 4-5 p.m. June 29, Limeklin Trailhead.
Hutchinson Homestead Ranch and Learning Center Tours — Salida, $5, $3 for ages 8-16; 239-0955, hutchinsonhomestead.org.
JUNE 29
Ridgway River Festival — Riverside and in-stream activities and entertainment, Rollans Park, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfestival.org.
AUG. 10
Moose Fest — Speakers, workshops, family activities and more, Gould; waldencolorado.com/events.
Outdoor skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1303 E. Sixth Ave., Denver. Registration: 1-303-733-1434.
Pikes Peak District Library — Free, ppld.org.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: 520-6387; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park programs— 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8/vehicle. Register: 576-2016.
Mueller State Park programs — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle; 687-2366, ext. 110.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. June 27, Dragonfly Pond.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
OCT. 4-6
Off-Grid Expo — Camping, climbing, cycling and fishing vendors, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6, Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden, $8-$15; offgridexpo.com.
RUNNING
Gallop in the Garden — 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Register: gardenofgods.com.
Colorado Running Co. — For a list of runs and events: corunco.com.
Achilles International Pikes Peak Running Club — Nonprofit that uses the power of running to bring hope, inspiration and joy of achievement to people with disabilities, 6:15 p.m. meet and sign in; 6:30-7:30 p.m. run, walk or wheel, Mondays, Colorado Running Co., University Village Center, 5262 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 140; Laura, 331-1011.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Two Elks Runners Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Thunder and Buttons, upstairs, 2415 W. Colorado Ave. Run along Midland Trail; 447-9888, twoelksrunnersclub@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Thursday Night Run Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays, Old Chicago’s, 7115 Commerce Center Drive; 232-4656, facebook.com/TNRCCOSprings.
Muldooniacs Running Club — 5K or 10K, Homestead Trail, meet 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Jose Muldoons, 5710 S. Carefree Circle; 574-5673, josemuldoons.com.
Colorado Springs Running Club — 7:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 45- to 60-minute runs, free; 635-3833.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle. Register: 576-2016.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Cost and registration: pprrun.org.
• Kokopelli Kids Trail Running Series, 5:20 p.m. June 28, Pinon Valley Park.
• Blue Moon Trail Run Summer Series, 6 p.m. June 28, Pinon Valley Park.
XTERRA Trail Run Colorado Series — Register: xterracolorado.com.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park — 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Day pass $8 per vehicle. Register: 576-2016; friendsofcmsp.org.
JUNE 29
Big Dog Brag - The Colorado Mud Run Colorado Springs — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., RAM Off-Road Park, $25-$75. Registration: bigdogbrag.com.
AUG. 3
Step Up for Literacy 5K — To benefit Children's Literacy Center, 7 a.m., Switchback Stadium, 6303 Barnes Road, $15-$30. Registration: childrensliteracycenter.org.
AUG. 22
Pikes Peak Run Fest — 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, free; pikespeakmarathon.org.
AUG. 24
Pikes Peak Ascent — 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Mountain, Manitou Springs, $160-$180. Registration: pikespeakmarathon.org.
AUG. 25
Pikes Peak Marathon — 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Mountain, Manitou Springs, $160-$180. Registration: pikespeakmarathon.org.
Snow sports
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $8 per vehicle. Register required: 687-2366.
Gunnison-Crested Butte — Go online for information: Go online for information.
Mountain Park Environmental Center — Mountain Park, Beulah. Register: hikeandlearn.org.
Eleven Mile — 40 miles west of Colorado Springs, $8 day pass per vehicle. Register: 11milemarina.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 805 N. 30th St. Register: 219-0104 gardenofgods.com.
Volunteering
Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo — Volunteer docents, 5200 Nature Center Road, Pueblo. Register: 549-2414.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park — Help with outdoor education at Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center; Aaron Rogers, 385-6089, arogers@springsgov.com.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, needs volunteers for naturalist programs, trail maintenance, newsletter editing or work in visitor center. Training provided; 687-2366.
Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers — Help with environmental education and visitor information; Paula Megorden, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — Volunteer for the information desk; Bret Tennis, 219-0108.
Eleven Mile — Volunteer to help facilitate children’s craft and educational programs on Saturday mornings; Kristen, 748-3401, email park_interpreter@yahoo.com.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — Volunteers needed to work in the visitor center, grounds keeping, leading tours and more, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide; 687-9742.
Intemann Trail workdays — Meet 8:30 a.m., Manitou Springs City Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 473-4143, intemanntrail.com.
Mueller State Park Volunteering Training — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Register: Linda Groat, 687-2366, linda.groat@state.co.us.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register: Paula, 520-6745, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Register: Paula, 520-6387, bcfcvolunteers@gmail.com.
Colorado Trail Foundation — Register: coloradotrailhiking.com.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteer opportunities — Register required.
Catamount Institute — 2740 E. Caramillo St.; 471-0910, catamountinstitute.org.
JULY 6, AUG. 3, SEPT. 7
Park Clean Up - Guardians of Palmer Park — 8-11 a.m., Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road; 466-3514, gopalmerpark@gmail.com.
AUG. 10
Rainbow Falls Clean-Up Day — 9-11 a.m., Rainbow Falls Historic Site, 1360 Serpentine Drive, Manitou Springs. Registration: 520-6977.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.