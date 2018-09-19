Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.