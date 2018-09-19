LAWRENCE, Mass. • Days after an unusual natural-gas mishap led to dozens of explosions and fires across three towns north of Boston, lawyers have filed a class-action lawsuit against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, claiming that the company’s negligence forced residents out of more 8,600 homes, leaving them without shelter for days while officials worked to ensure their safety upon return.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of one woman who was forced out of her home from Thursday evening through Sunday morning while authorities warned entire neighborhoods were unsafe because of potential gas leaks and the possibility of more explosions.
The initial set of blasts appears to have occurred after the natural-gas system was overpressurized, sending gas into homes and, in some cases, igniting. There were more than 80 gas explosions reported here and in Andover and North Andover, some of which caused fires and building collapses. One Lawrence teen, 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, was killed when the force of an explosion blew a chimney off a house and onto the car in which Rondon was sitting.
Lawyers who filed the suit, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accused Columbia Gas and its parent company, Indiana-based NiSource, of gross negligence.
“I’ve been involved in litigation against Columbia all over the country,” said Kennedy, an environmental attorney. “As they build new miles of pipe, the same company is ignoring its existing infrastructure, which we now know is eroding and is dilapidated.”
Columbia Gas also was involved in a gas explosion in Springfield, Mass., in 2012, in which a strip club was leveled, injuring 28 people, and another in West Virginia this summer in which no one was injured.
Kennedy said the gas pressure in the pipeline just before the blast last week was 12 times what it should have been. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the disaster.