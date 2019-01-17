Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: City, county, State and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.
The Gazette: Open regular hours Monday.
Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions and other information
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info
Events
MONDAY
All People’s Breakfast — 8 a.m., Reid Arena/Main Gym, El Pomar Sports Center, 44 W. Cache La Poudre St., $7. Tickets available through Jan. 18 at Worner Center information desk, 389-6607. Community rally at 10 a.m. with march to Acacia Park, meet in lobby of Worner Center, free.
MLK 2019 Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble Performance — 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, Colorado College, Armstrong Hall, 14 E. Cache La Poudre St., free; 389-6607.