MLK DAY
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: County, city, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District library branched closed Monday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service Monday.

Public schools: Most schools closed Monday; check with individual schools or districts.

The Gazette: Office open Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate: Open regular hours Monday.

Grocery and department stores: Open regular hours Monday.

