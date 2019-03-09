Mark Engesser will no longer coach the Colorado Springs Christian girls' basketball team.
“My coaching days are over,” he told The Gazette after Saturday’s defeat to St. Mary’s in the 3A final at the University of Denver.
Engesser, an Air Force Lt. Col., said he found out in February he will be deployed to the Middle East, most likely to Jordan, at the end of 2019. The news ends an era of great success for Engesser, and for CSCS. He led the Lions to the last three 3A title games.
He had great success as a boys coach, too. In seven seasons as CSCS boys coach, he finished 156-26 and won state championships in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and also coached the Lions third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the state tournament.
Engesser said he told the team of his departure immediately after Saturday’s defeat. He had previously shared his plans only with family, he said.