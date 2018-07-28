LOS ANGELES • Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered proof that thousands of Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the U.S. during World War II were held not for reasons of national security but because of racism, has died at age 93.
Bruce Embrey, co-chair of the Manzanar Committee, said Wednesday that Herzig-Yoshinaga died July 18 at her home in Torrance, Calif.
Her discovery of a 1942 document revealing the real reason that approximately 120,000 Japanese-Americans were kept in camps around the country led to formal apologies from President Ronald Reagan and others and the awarding of $20,000 each to those locked up.
She was a 17-year-old senior in L.A. when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. She and other Japanese-American students were not allowed to graduate.
Denied graduation, Herzig-Yoshinaga instead eloped with her fiance, and the couple was shipped soon after to Manzanar. Now a historical site, it was then a sprawling, barbwire enclosed makeshift prison in California’s high desert surrounded by guards.
It was while living as a single mother in the 1960s, she would recall years later, that she began to seriously question why her government had her locked up.