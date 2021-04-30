The video looks like something straight from a nightmare: A bear walks into your driveway out of nowhere, stands up on hind legs and gets so close to your car that they touch it.
But then you hear something soothing in the background. Something that makes the video suddenly not scary at all: Bursts of giggles. From inside her truck, the woman filming the bear can’t stop laughing.
That would be the voice of Mandy Heck. When the Manitou Springs woman shared the video on Instagram, she described the surprise encounter this way: “Totally didn’t expect it! It was pretty exciting and magical though.”
This is the kind of thing Heck, 41, means when she says animals have a way of finding her.
“It’s weird,” she said. “At this point, I feel like I attract animals, which can be good and bad.”
It’s good for Heck’s business. She draws whimsical animal portraits that you’d likely never be able to guess were made with colored pencils.
She started the drawings in 2017 when she moved to Juneaux, Alaska, with a former boyfriend. At the time, Heck had recently quit a 14-year career in the music industry that included playing guitar and producing. One highlight? Singing on an episode of “Sesame Street.”
Art was always in the picture, too. To help pay the bills, Heck worked as an artist for Trader Joe’s, making colorful signs throughout the shop. She also designed album art and flyers. She’d been drawing well before that, though she’s not sure how young she was. As an adult, Heck once Googled: “What age do children hold crayons.” The answer was 1 ½ years old. “That was probably me,” she says now.
After years of living in Philadelphia and New York City, Heck was ready to leave the city life behind.
“My soul was like, girl, can we go now?” she said. “Can we be in a small town in nature?”
And that meant leaving music behind.
“I knew I needed to find something else I could do that I would love,” she said. “And something that was my own.”
During a short stint in Alaska, she found that. Her apartment had views of a mountain and glaciers and all kinds of wildlife. On hikes and whale watching tours, there were sightings of humpback whales, orcas, puffins, sea otters, river otters, beavers and salmon. There were tons of eagles, ravens and black bears. She once saw a coastal brown bear. On mountaintops, she saw marmots and mountain goats.
“I used to say they were coming out of the woodwork, literally,” Heck said. “There were so many animals in Alaska. It’s crazy.”
She was so inspired that she started drawing the animals. She favored colored pencils because they wouldn’t make as much of a mess as paint. She was renting her apartment and had a cat, after all.
“Colored pencils are portable and clean and easy to use,” she said. “Sign me up.”
Soon, she got her work featured in a Juneau gallery called Annie Kaill’s and her Etsy shop was growing. And she moved to Manitou Springs.
There, she’s found plenty of inspiration for her artwork. Other than that bear encounter, Heck has seen mountain lions and coyotes. The other day on a drive through Garden of the Gods, she was stopped by a bunch of bighorn sheep. As a line of cars formed behind her waiting for the sheep to cross, Heck was thrilled to be in the front row.
“I have a deep love for all the animals,” she said. “Now that I’m drawing them every day, I just love them even more.”
Her pieces look extremely realistic and have a hint of friendly personality, almost like you can sense Heck’s love for the animal. She also draws animals she hasn’t seen up close, like giraffes or lions or flamingos.
Some of her portraits are extra whimsical. She’s drawn unicorns and cats wearing ski clothes and a squirrel wearing a robe and bunny slippers.
“I just did it because I thought it would be funny,” Heck said. “My brain just works like that. My imagination has always been childlike.”
Over the years, she’s gained some fans.
Heck’s art — under the name Abundant Illustration — is now in 72 shops around the country including Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City. Along with original prints, her art is available in the form of stickers and buttons and magnets.
On Instagram, she shares videos of how she turns a blank piece of paper into a beautiful animal portrait. Some pieces take her two hours and others take five days.
No matter how long it takes, that’s her favorite part: when she gets to spend hours drawing in her studio. And then she makes a point to go outside and inevitably find more inspiration in the form of a bear or squirrel or bighorn sheep.
“Animals have such a neat soul or spirit,” she said. “Whenever I see them, it’s a sense of awe and wonder.”