A sick hiker was rescued near the 900th step of the Manitou Incline on Wednesday.

El Paso County Search and Rescue hiked up over a quarter of the popular mountain steps to rescue the hiker, with help from the Manitou Springs Fire Department.

The hiker was wheeled back down the steps on a gurney.

"It took lots of convincing to make the subject believe that we do this as volunteers, but we do and we love it," EPCSR wrote on Facebook.