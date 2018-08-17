Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.