ALEXANDRIA, Va. • Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash and later to maintain his luxurious lifestyle when his income fell, prosecutors told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments at the former Trump campaign chairman’s financial fraud trial. Jurors will begin deliberations on Thursday.
The government’s case boils down to “Mr. Manafort and his lies,” prosecutor Greg Andres said.
“When you follow the trail of Mr. Manafort’s money, it is littered with lies,” he said as he made his final argument that the jury should find President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman guilty of 18 felony counts.
Attorneys for Manafort, who is accused of tax evasion and bank fraud, spoke next, arguing against his guilt by saying he left the particulars of his finances to other people, including his former deputy Rick Gates.
After closing arguments were finished, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis told jurors that they will begin deliberating Thursday morning.
Manafort’s trial is the first to emerge from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, but it does not relate to Russian election interference or possible coordination with the Trump campaign — the main topics of Mueller’s probe.
Neither Manafort nor Gates has been charged in connection with Trump campaign work. But Mueller’s legal team says it discovered Manafort hiding millions in income as a result of the ongoing investigation.
Defense attorney Richard Westling told jurors the fact that Manafort employed a team of accountants, bookkeepers and tax preparers shows he wasn’t trying to hide anything. The lawyer appeared to be trying to blunt the effect of testimony from some of the people who handled Manafort’s finances, including his bookkeeper, who said he concealed offshore bank accounts and lied to them.
During the prosecution’s arguments, jurors took notes as Manafort primarily directed his gaze at a computer screen where documents were shown. The screen showed emails written by Manafort that contained some of the most damning evidence that he was aware of the fraud and not simply a victim of underlings who managed his financial affairs.