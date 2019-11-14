A burglar rammed into a police cruiser twice trying to flee from officers late Wednesday night.
The prowler smashed in the front door of a Walgreens at Garden of the Gods and Centennial a little before midnight and made his way inside. After grabbing merchandise, he was caught on surveillance leaving the store and driving off. The break-in triggered the store's burglary alarm, alerting police.
As officers searched the strip mall to check for other break-ins, they saw the suspect drive back up to the Walgreens. When one of the officers tried to stop him, the suspect backed into the police cruiser, then hit it a second time as he peeled out of the parking lot.
Currently, the only description released by police is that the SUV was silver and likely has front-end damage. The suspect was male.