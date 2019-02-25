HOUSTON — A man says he’s done the research and the math, and he’s concluded that living in a Holiday Inn is a much better deal than moving into a nursing home.
“With the average cost for a nursing home care costing $188.00 per day, there is a better way when we get old and too feeble. I've already checked on reservations at the Holiday Inn. For a combined long term stay discount and senior discount, it's $59.23 per night,” Terry Robison wrote in a Facebook post that now has 89,000 shares.
Robison, whose Facebook profile says he lives in Spring, Texas, goes on to point out the hotel often has free breakfasts and sometimes happy hours.
