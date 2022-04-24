A man was shot and killed in Denver on Saturday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
It happened in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue, a tweet from the department says.
That is located near Interstate 25 and 20th Street, close to the Downtown Denver Skatepark and the South Platte River Trail.
Police said they have not made any arrests and don’t have any information about a possible suspect at this time.
A spokesperson for the department said the shooting did not appear to be random based on a witness who said there may have been some sort of argument ahead of when the man was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
