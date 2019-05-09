One man died and another person was hospitalized on Thursday after a crash in northeast Colorado Springs.
The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. near Barnes Road and Purcell Drive, according to police.
The two were thrown from an SUV when it rolled after the driver lost control while driving west on Barnes, police said.
The passenger, whose name has not been released, died in the crash. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to police.
The death is the city's 15th traffic fatality this year.
