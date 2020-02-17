Ernesto Magallan-Archuleta

A 19-year-old man has been jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and first-degree assault in the killing of a teen whose body was found last month near a southeast Colorado Springs community center.

Ernesto Magallan-Archuleta was arrested Friday, accused of causing the death of Senovio Medina, also 19, of Colorado Springs.

A Colorado Springs police news release on Monday announcing the arrest didn’t say how Medina died or what led them to suspect Magallan-Archuleta.

“Sometimes we don’t release exactly how (someone died) if there’s still interviews to be done,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.

Medina’s body was found Jan. 11 in a field outside the Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road.

Magallan-Archuleta is jailed on $100,000 bond, records show. No information was available on his upcoming court appearances.

