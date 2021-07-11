A man is in critical condition after attempting to sell a reported stolen item to a Woodland Park pawn shop and causing a wreck on Highway 24 on Saturday, authorities said.
Police tried to contact the man inside Woodland Park Pawn & Loan, but the he fled the store, hopped into a Jeep and exited the parking lot onto Highway 24, going west in eastbound lanes, the Woodland Park Police Department said in a news release.
The Jeep struck a westbound SUV, causing the Jeep to roll over and eject its driver.
The crash closed eastbound Highway 24. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was in critical condition and taken to a hospital, officials said.
The occupants of the other SUV were uninjured, police said.
