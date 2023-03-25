 Skip to main content
Man in Colorado Springs reportedly holds someone at gunpoint and falsely identifies self as police

Colorado Springs police are investigating after a man officers say is not a police officer held someone at gunpoint and identified himself as one.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a mobile home park near West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue to reports of a male party yelling that he was holding someone at gunpoint and saying he was a police officer. When officers arrived on scene, they determined he was not a certified police officer, nor was he affiliated with any local law enforcement agencies.

Police said the suspect was armed with a Glock pellet gun when they made contact with him. The incident is still under investigation as of Saturday morning, and officials say possible criminal charges are pending.

